Google
Software Engineer
Product Manager
New York City Area
Data Scientist
LaunchDarkly
LaunchDarkly
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Jobs
New
Chat
LaunchDarkly Benefits
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Dental Insurance
Disability Insurance
Health Insurance
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Life Insurance
Vision Insurance
Paternity Leave
Maternity Leave
Sick Time
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Home
Remote Work
Phone Bill Reimbursement
Financial & Retirement
401k
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Perks & Discounts
Learning and Development
Other
Volunteer Time Off
LaunchDarkly Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Volunteer Time Off
Offered by employer
Phone Bill Reimbursement
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
