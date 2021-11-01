← Company Directory
Larsen & Toubro
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Larsen & Toubro Salaries

Larsen & Toubro's salary ranges from $3,600 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $298,500 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Larsen & Toubro. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $7.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Civil Engineer
Median $7.5K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $9K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Accountant
$55.8K
Administrative Assistant
$17K
Customer Service
$5.5K
Electrical Engineer
$14.9K
Financial Analyst
$13.8K
Geological Engineer
$12.2K
Hardware Engineer
$70.4K
Human Resources
$23.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$3.6K
Product Designer
$10.4K
Program Manager
$59.6K
Project Manager
$19.8K
Sales Engineer
$299K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
Solution Architect
$176K
Technical Program Manager
$170K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Larsen & Toubro is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Larsen & Toubro is $16,995.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Larsen & Toubro

Related Companies

  • LTI
  • eClerx
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Apollo Global Management
  • AgileThought
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources