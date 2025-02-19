← Company Directory
Larsen & Toubro
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

Larsen & Toubro Civil Engineer Salaries

The median Civil Engineer compensation in India package at Larsen & Toubro totals ₹642K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Larsen & Toubro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Larsen & Toubro
Civil Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per year
₹642K
Level
L3
Base
₹642K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Larsen & Toubro?

₹13.66M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Larsen & Toubro in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,333,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Larsen & Toubro for the Civil Engineer role in India is ₹691,135.

Other Resources