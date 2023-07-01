← Company Directory
Landit
    Landit is a leading company in personalized career pathing technology, focusing on increasing the success and engagement of women and diverse groups in the workplace. Their platform offers a customized solution for companies to attract, develop, and retain talent. Employees receive a tailored playbook with tools, resources, coaching, and connections to advance their careers. Key features include personal branding, executive coaching, advisory boards, skill development, career mapping, and personalized pathing.

    http://www.landit.com
    2014
    38
    $1M-$10M
