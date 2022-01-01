Company Directory
LANDING AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company

LANDING AI Salaries

LANDING AI's salary ranges from $36,180 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Colombia at the low-end to $113,430 for a Technical Writer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LANDING AI. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Human Resources
$36.2K
Software Engineer
$46.1K
Technical Writer
$113K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at LANDING AI is Technical Writer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,430. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LANDING AI is $46,060.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for LANDING AI

Related Companies

  • DDN
  • Alpaca
  • Rockset
  • Axxess
  • Toshiba
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources