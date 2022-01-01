← Company Directory
Rockset
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Rockset Salaries

Rockset's salary ranges from $155,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $263,813 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rockset. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Product Manager
$264K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Rockset, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rockset is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,813. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rockset is $209,406.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rockset

Related Companies

  • Talkdesk
  • Sovos
  • LANDING AI
  • Alpaca
  • Axxess
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources