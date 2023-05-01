Lacerta Group provides innovative thermoformed packaging solutions for food processors and supermarkets. They offer a comprehensive product portfolio of PET packaging, sustainable packaging, and in-house design capabilities. Their fully-integrated manufacturing platform includes design and engineering, prototyping, mold-making and tooling, thermoforming, extrusion, and printing in their own facilities. They are committed to quality, sustainability, and reinvesting in the latest thermoforming technology. Lacerta operates seven facilities in the United States and became a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners in 2020.