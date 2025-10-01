Software Engineer compensation in United States at Kyndryl ranges from $128K per year for Band 6 to $193K per year for Band 9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kyndryl's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 6
$128K
$127K
$0
$1.4K
Band 7
$119K
$117K
$1K
$1.3K
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$333
Band 9
$193K
$187K
$1.3K
$5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title