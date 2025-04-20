Software Engineer compensation in India at Kyndryl ranges from ₹1.11M per year for Band 6 to ₹3.87M per year for Band 9. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.45M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kyndryl's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Band 6
₹1.11M
₹1.11M
₹0
₹1.4K
Band 7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹3.87M
₹3.81M
₹0
₹65.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
