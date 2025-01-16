← Company Directory
Kwai
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Kwai Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in China package at Kwai totals CN¥528K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kwai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kwai
Software Engineer
Beijing, BJ, China
Total per year
CN¥528K
Level
Senior
Base
CN¥528K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Kwai?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥217K+ (sometimes CN¥2.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kwai in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,144,126. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kwai for the Software Engineer role in China is CN¥493,635.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kwai

Related Companies

  • IGT
  • Xiaomi
  • Fisker
  • Grab
  • Volvo Car
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources