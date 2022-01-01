← Company Directory
Kwai
Kwai Salaries

Kwai's salary ranges from $35,385 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $411,114 for a UX Researcher at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kwai. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $69.1K
Business Analyst
$105K
Data Analyst
$35.4K

Data Science Manager
$247K
Data Scientist
$59.7K
Management Consultant
$74.9K
Marketing
$79.6K
Marketing Operations
$74.9K
Product Manager
$55.1K
UX Researcher
$411K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kwai is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $411,114. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kwai is $74,896.

