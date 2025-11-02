Company Directory
Kroll
Kroll Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in United States package at Kroll totals $126K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kroll's total compensation packages.

$126K
L2
$125K
$0
$1.2K
0-1 Years
2-4 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Kroll in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kroll for the Financial Analyst role in United States is $111,200.

