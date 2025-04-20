Software Engineer compensation in United States at Kroger ranges from $107K per year for Software Engineer to $174K per year for Advanced Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kroger's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$107K
$101K
$3K
$3.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$148K
$134K
$5.8K
$8.1K
Advanced Software Engineer
$174K
$141K
$11.5K
$21.4K
Senior Advanced Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title