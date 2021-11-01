← Company Directory
General Mills
General Mills Salaries

General Mills's salary ranges from $17,317 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $265,320 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of General Mills. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $130K
Business Operations
$64.6K

Business Analyst
$132K
Business Development
$164K
Chemical Engineer
$88.7K
Data Analyst
$97.3K
Data Science Manager
$182K
Financial Analyst
$18.4K
Human Resources
$226K
Legal
$265K
Management Consultant
$17.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$145K
Product Manager
$221K
Solution Architect
$166K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at General Mills is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Mills is $145,000.

