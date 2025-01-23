← Company Directory
General Mills
General Mills Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at General Mills totals $130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for General Mills's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

General Mills
Data Scientist
Minneapolis, MN
$130K
55
$120K
$0
$10K
3 Years
5 Years
What are the career levels at General Mills?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at General Mills in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $194,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at General Mills for the Data Scientist role in United States is $130,000.

