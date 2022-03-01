← Company Directory
Kodiak Robotics
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kodiak Robotics Salaries

Kodiak Robotics's salary ranges from $260,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $291,450 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kodiak Robotics. Last updated: 6/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $260K
Hardware Engineer
$291K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Kodiak Robotics, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Kodiak Robotics, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kodiak Robotics is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kodiak Robotics is $275,725.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kodiak Robotics

Related Companies

  • Pony.ai
  • Instacart
  • Cruise
  • Stripe
  • Slack
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources