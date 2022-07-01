← Company Directory
Kingland
    Every day in businesses around the globe, Kingland’s innovators are reinventing the way organizations use data and technology to connect and protect their business. As one of the world’s most data-intensive, regulated companies, you don’t have the luxury of making a mistake, and neither do we.Kingland provides a comprehensive data platform through a design process to deliver actionable and integrated data management for companies that can’t afford to make a mistake. From crucial stock exchanges to Big Four accounting firms, from global consumer goods retailers to Fortune 500 insurers, data-intensive and risk-conscious companies around the globe depend on Kingland’s signature data platform delivered through our tailored solutions process.

    http://www.kingland.com
    1992
    420
    $50M-$100M
