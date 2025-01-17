← Company Directory
Kinaxis
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

Kinaxis Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Kinaxis totals CA$164K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kinaxis's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kinaxis
Senior Software Developer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$164K
Level
8
Base
CA$150K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$14.4K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Kinaxis?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.2K+ (sometimes CA$422K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kinaxis in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$195,245. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kinaxis for the Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$159,747.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kinaxis

Related Companies

  • OpenText
  • Ping Identity
  • CGI
  • EXFO
  • Absolute Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources