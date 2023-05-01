← Company Directory
Kennedy Wilson
    Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is a real estate investment company that owns, operates, and invests in multifamily and office properties in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had ownership interests in 10,460 multifamily units, 4.9 million square feet of office space, 3.4 million square feet of retail and industrial space, and one hotel. It also develops, redevelops, and entitles real estate properties. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

    http://kennedywilson.com
    1977
    228
    $500M-$1B
