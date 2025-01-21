← Company Directory
Kaspi.kz
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Kaspi.kz Product Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaspi.kz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

KZT 15.05M - KZT 18.2M
Kazakhstan
Common Range
Possible Range
KZT 14.06MKZT 15.05MKZT 18.2MKZT 19.19M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Kaspi.kz?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Kaspi.kz in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 19,189,981. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaspi.kz for the Product Manager role in Kazakhstan is KZT 14,061,624.

