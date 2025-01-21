← Company Directory
Kaspi.kz
Kaspi.kz Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Kazakhstan package at Kaspi.kz totals KZT 10.89M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaspi.kz's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kaspi.kz
Data Scientist
Almaty, AC, Kazakhstan
Total per year
KZT 10.89M
Level
Senior Data Scientist
Base
KZT 10.24M
Stock (/yr)
KZT 0
Bonus
KZT 653K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Kaspi.kz?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Kaspi.kz in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 13,053,586. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaspi.kz for the Data Scientist role in Kazakhstan is KZT 10,242,044.

