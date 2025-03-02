Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Kaseya totals PLN 311K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 275K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaseya's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 311K
PLN 309K
PLN 0
PLN 2.6K
Staff Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
