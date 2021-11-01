← Company Directory
Rightpoint
Rightpoint Salaries

Rightpoint's salary ranges from $6,035 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $298,500 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rightpoint. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
$299K
Product Designer
$189K
Product Manager
$131K

Software Engineer
$6K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rightpoint is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rightpoint is $160,800.

