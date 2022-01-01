← Company Directory
Kaseya
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Kaseya Salaries

Kaseya's salary ranges from $40,778 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $105,440 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kaseya. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $70K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $105K
Sales
Median $53K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Customer Service
$42.2K
Management Consultant
$96.6K
Product Designer
$95.5K
Project Manager
$71.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$78.3K
Solution Architect
$40.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kaseya is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $105,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaseya is $71,565.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kaseya

Related Companies

  • QGenda
  • ArborMetrix
  • Accruent
  • Rightpoint
  • Verys
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources