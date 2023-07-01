← Company Directory
Kaleido
Top Insights
    Kaleido is a Blockchain-as-a-Service company that offers a turnkey solution for businesses to simplify and accelerate their journey into blockchain technology. They provide a full-stack platform that allows users to participate across different cloud platforms and regions. The service offers simplicity through easy onboarding, integrated block explorer, and analytics. It also offers flexibility with a choice of Ethereum protocol packages and consensus algorithms. Additionally, Kaleido provides governance tools for collective management of the network.

    kaleido.io
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
