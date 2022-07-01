← Company Directory
K2View
    At K2View, we believe that every company should be able to liberate and elevate its data to deliver the most personalized and profitable customer experience in its industry, while being innovative and radically agile.With K2View, companies manage data in a whole new way, using a business lens: they create data products that continually sync, transform, and serve data from siloed source systems – delivering a real-time, holistic view of any business entity to any data consumer.Our Data Product Platform fuels operational and analytical workloads, at enterprise scale. It deploys on premises or in the cloud, in a matter of weeks, and adapts to change on the fly.The most data-intensive companies in the world, including AT&T, Verizon, American Express, Vodafone, and Hertz trust K2View Data Fabric for their operational use cases - spanning Customer 360, cloud migration, test data management, data tokenization, and legacy application modernization.

    k2view.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    210
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

