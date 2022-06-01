← Company Directory
JPS Health Network
    The Tarrant County Hospital District does business as the JPS Health Network.The JPS Health Network is a $950 million, tax-supported healthcare system for Tarrant County in North Texas. Anchored by a 578-bed acute care hospital, the network includes more than 25 community-based clinics. John Peter Smith Hospital is home to Tarrant County’s first and only Level I Trauma Center, and its only psychiatric emergency services site. JPS offers 17 residencies and fellowships, highlighted by the nation’s largest family medicine residency program. JPS Health Network employs more than 7,200 people.

    jpshealthnet.org
    1906
    3,250
    $500M-$1B
