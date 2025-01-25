← Company Directory
Jotun
Jotun Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Norway at Jotun ranges from NOK 653K to NOK 910K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Jotun's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NOK 700K - NOK 825K
Norway
Common Range
Possible Range
NOK 653KNOK 700KNOK 825KNOK 910K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Jotun?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Jotun in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 910,155. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jotun for the Data Scientist role in Norway is NOK 653,444.

Other Resources