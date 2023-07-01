The Jewish Healthcare Foundation (JHF) is a public charity based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It focuses on improving population health and care outcomes through research, education, grantmaking, and program management. JHF operates three arms: the Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative (PRHI), Health Careers Futures (HCF), and the Women's Health Activist Movement Global. It serves a national and global audience and is a founding member of the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI). For more information, visit www.jhf.org.