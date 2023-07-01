← Company Directory
Jewish Healthcare Foundation
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Jewish Healthcare Foundation that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The Jewish Healthcare Foundation (JHF) is a public charity based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It focuses on improving population health and care outcomes through research, education, grantmaking, and program management. JHF operates three arms: the Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative (PRHI), Health Careers Futures (HCF), and the Women's Health Activist Movement Global. It serves a national and global audience and is a founding member of the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI). For more information, visit www.jhf.org.

    jhf.org
    Website
    1990
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Jewish Healthcare Foundation

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Facebook
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources