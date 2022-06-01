← Company Directory
Javelin Technologies
Javelin Technologies Salaries

Javelin Technologies's salary ranges from $55,424 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer at the low-end to $63,250 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Javelin Technologies. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$63.3K
Sales Engineer
$55.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Javelin Technologies is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $63,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Javelin Technologies is $59,337.

