Jackpocket is creating a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket offers players a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, such as Powerball, Mega Millions, and more. Lottery players use Jackpocket to place ticket orders for their favorite games, check lottery results, join lottery pools with other Jackpocket players, and turn on Autoplay so they never miss a drawing. Jackpocket is available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C. with many new markets on the horizon.