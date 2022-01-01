← Company Directory
Itron
Itron Salaries

Itron's salary ranges from $65,169 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in Hungary at the low-end to $194,000 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Itron. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $112K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $194K
Business Analyst
$92.5K
Data Analyst
$113K
Hardware Engineer
$79.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78.6K
Product Manager
$141K
Program Manager
$65.2K
Project Manager
$121K
Solution Architect
$181K
Technical Program Manager
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Itron is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $194,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Itron is $112,625.

