iRhythm
iRhythm Salaries

iRhythm's salary ranges from $124,375 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $357,700 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of iRhythm. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $211K
Business Analyst
$154K
Hardware Engineer
$179K
Marketing Operations
$124K
Product Manager
$266K
Sales
$199K
Software Engineering Manager
$358K
UX Researcher
$153K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At iRhythm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at iRhythm is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $357,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at iRhythm is $188,876.

