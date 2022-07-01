← Company Directory
IPT Global
IPT Global Salaries

IPT Global's salary ranges from $91,800 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $189,050 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IPT Global. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Data Scientist
$91.8K
Software Engineer
$189K
The highest paying role reported at IPT Global is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IPT Global is $140,425.

