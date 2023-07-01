IOT PAY provides intelligent POS machines, management systems, and a solution for settling Chinese Yuan to Canadian dollars. They offer Canadian merchants a connection to a larger market through WeChat Pay and Alipay, which are non-banking online payment services unaffected by the $50,000 exchange limit. Currency exchanges are real-time and updated digitally based on the Bank of China's daily rates. With support from Tencent Group and Alibaba Group, registered merchants are guaranteed secure and sustainable services. IOT PAY offers flexible rates and the best way to attract Chinese consumers.