← Company Directory
IOT Pay
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about IOT Pay that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    IOT PAY provides intelligent POS machines, management systems, and a solution for settling Chinese Yuan to Canadian dollars. They offer Canadian merchants a connection to a larger market through WeChat Pay and Alipay, which are non-banking online payment services unaffected by the $50,000 exchange limit. Currency exchanges are real-time and updated digitally based on the Bank of China's daily rates. With support from Tencent Group and Alibaba Group, registered merchants are guaranteed secure and sustainable services. IOT PAY offers flexible rates and the best way to attract Chinese consumers.

    https://iotpay.ca
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for IOT Pay

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources