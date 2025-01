Ionis Pharmaceuticals develops RNA-targeted therapeutics, including SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy, TEGSEDI for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, and WAYLIVRA for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also has medicines in development for various indications, including metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, renal diseases, ophthalmic diseases, and cancer. Ionis has collaborations with Biogen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Roche, Janssen Biotech, and Flamingo Therapeutics.