← Company Directory
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Salaries

Ionis Pharmaceuticals's salary ranges from $167,835 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $189,050 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$168K
Software Engineer
$189K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ionis Pharmaceuticals is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $178,443.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • Spotify
  • Coinbase
  • Tesla
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources