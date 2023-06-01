Invivyd is a biopharmaceutical company in the US that develops antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The company also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd collaborates with Adimab and the Scripps Research Institute for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies and vaccine candidates. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics and was incorporated in 2020.