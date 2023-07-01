← Company Directory
Invento Robotics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Invento Robotics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    This company creates robots for seniors with cognitive issues, offering safety and companionship services. The robots act as avatars for remote nurses, reducing mental care costs by up to 90% and helping seniors age in place. The platform also allows third-party age tech services to enhance seniors' quality of life. Features include fall detection, companionship tools, physiotherapy, medicine reminders, personalized content, games, and connections with loved ones. They also build service robots for banks, malls, and events. Their flagship product, Mitra, has offline speech recognition, face recognition, and indoor navigation abilities.

    https://invento.health
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Invento Robotics

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources