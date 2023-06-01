Interlink Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products include sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides human-machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multimedia control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others.