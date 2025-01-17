Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area at Intercom ranges from €64.4K per year for Product Engineer 1 to €132K per year for Senior Product Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Dublin Area package totals €124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Intercom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Engineer 1
€64.4K
€63.7K
€765.6
€0
Product Engineer 2
€78.3K
€72.2K
€5.4K
€689.1
Product Engineer 3
€96.7K
€89K
€7.6K
€102.9
Senior Product Engineer
€132K
€107K
€23.6K
€1.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intercom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
