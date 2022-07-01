← Company Directory
IntegriChain
IntegriChain Salaries

IntegriChain's salary ranges from $164,175 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $194,310 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IntegriChain. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$164K
Product Manager
$194K
Software Engineer
$175K
Software Engineering Manager
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IntegriChain is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IntegriChain is $181,836.

