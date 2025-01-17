← Company Directory
Integrant
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Integrant Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Egypt at Integrant ranges from EGP 2.21M to EGP 3.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Integrant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 2.5M - EGP 2.85M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 2.21MEGP 2.5MEGP 2.85MEGP 3.14M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineering Manager submissions at Integrant to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve EGP 1.48M+ (sometimes EGP 14.79M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Integrant?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Integrant in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 3,141,332. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Integrant for the Software Engineering Manager role in Egypt is EGP 2,209,581.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Integrant

Related Companies

  • Arcesium
  • SoftServe
  • DDN
  • Birlasoft
  • InfoVision
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources