← Company Directory
Integrant
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Integrant that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Integrant, Inc. is a custom software development company focused on providing tailor made software solutions to fit your needs to a tee. We strive to uncover your pain points and identify how our team can seamlessly integrate with you and your business for a one-team approach. Our guiding principle is to always do the right thing for our customers and employees. Some days this means happy news of a “hit on the mark” demo, successful launch, or challenging problem solved. Other days this means making hard decisions, asking tough questions, or working more than we planned. Every day, it means doing our best to provide the highest quality service to each of our customers. We do that by investing our people in you and inspiring a people-to-people connection so when we say, “we share your goals,” we truly mean it.

    integrant.com
    Website
    1992
    Year Founded
    300
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Integrant

    Related Companies

    • Arcesium
    • SoftServe
    • DDN
    • Birlasoft
    • InfoVision
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources