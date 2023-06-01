← Company Directory
Instituto Familiar de la Raza
    • About

    Instituto Familiar de la Raza is a community-based organization that provides a continuum of six programs for children, youth, adults, and families in the Chicano/Latino community. Their approach to health and well-being is based on traditional, contemporary, and conventional modalities, with a focus on cultural interventions. They employ a competent bilingual staff and have received national recognition for their unique programs. Their services include mental health, violence prevention, school-based consultations, HIV services, and indigenous/Maya wellness programs. They remain committed to their mission of providing a seamless continuum of health and wellness programs for Chicanos/Latinos in San Francisco.

    ifrsf.org
    Website
    1978
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

