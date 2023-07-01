InspireSemi is an Austin-based chip design company that specializes in high-performance computing, AI, and blockchain/cryptocurrency mining. They have developed a unique and efficient accelerated computing solution that sets them apart from competitors. With an experienced leadership team and outsourced manufacturing partners, they have gained the trust of leading industrial companies, computer OEMs, and crypto mining companies. Their technology, innovative design team, and reliable supply chain make them a valuable player in the market.