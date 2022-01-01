← Company Directory
insitro
insitro Salaries

insitro's salary ranges from $110,000 in total compensation per year for a Biomedical Engineer at the low-end to $259,894 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of insitro. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $225K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $110K
Data Scientist
$260K
The highest paying role reported at insitro is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $259,894. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at insitro is $225,000.

