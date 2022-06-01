← Company Directory
Insight Partners
Insight Partners Salaries

Insight Partners's salary ranges from $110,550 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist at the low-end to $371,850 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insight Partners. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$338K
Management Consultant
$372K
Sales
$209K
Venture Capitalist
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Insight Partners is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $371,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insight Partners is $273,700.

