Inovalon
Inovalon Salaries

Inovalon's salary ranges from $43,675 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $189,945 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Inovalon. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $132K
Data Analyst
Median $55K
Business Analyst
$91.5K
Business Development
$110K
Customer Service
$55.3K
Human Resources
$190K
Project Manager
$146K
Software Engineering Manager
$50.1K
Solution Architect
$43.7K
The highest paying role reported at Inovalon is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,945. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Inovalon is $100,770.

Other Resources