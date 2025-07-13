Company Directory
InnoWise
InnoWise Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Belarus package at InnoWise totals BYN 78.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for InnoWise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
InnoWise
Software Engineer
Minsk, MI, Belarus
Total per year
BYN 78.6K
Level
Middle
Base
BYN 78.6K
Stock (/yr)
BYN 0
Bonus
BYN 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at InnoWise?

BYN 524K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at InnoWise in Belarus sits at a yearly total compensation of BYN 129,611. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InnoWise for the Software Engineer role in Belarus is BYN 78,552.

